Financial Sector Update for 01/09/2024: JEF, SYF, JKHY

Financial stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) declined 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 0.8% to $46,611, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 1.5 basis points to 4.017%.

In economic news, the US international trade deficit narrowed to $63.21 billion in November from a revised $64.48 billion gap in October.

In corporate news, Jefferies Financial's (JEF) fiscal Q4 earnings nearly halved even as equity and debt underwriting buoyed investment banking revenue. Its shares fell 2.8%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) said Tuesday it will offer its CareCredit health and wellness credit card financing at all Destination Pet locations across the US under a multiyear deal. Synchrony shares fell 1.6%.

Jack Henry's (JKHY) digital banking platform Banno integrated Bits of Stock's Stock Rewards Checking Account. Jack Henry shares declined 1.2%.

