News & Insights

Banking
JEF

Financial Sector Update for 01/09/2024: JEF, SYF, JKHY

January 09, 2024 — 01:43 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) declined 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 0.8% to $46,611, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 1.5 basis points to 4.017%.

In economic news, the US international trade deficit narrowed to $63.21 billion in November from a revised $64.48 billion gap in October.

In corporate news, Jefferies Financial's (JEF) fiscal Q4 earnings nearly halved even as equity and debt underwriting buoyed investment banking revenue. Its shares fell 2.8%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) said Tuesday it will offer its CareCredit health and wellness credit card financing at all Destination Pet locations across the US under a multiyear deal. Synchrony shares fell 1.6%.

Jack Henry's (JKHY) digital banking platform Banno integrated Bits of Stock's Stock Rewards Checking Account. Jack Henry shares declined 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JEF
SYF
JKHY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.