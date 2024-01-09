News & Insights

Banking
JEF

Financial Sector Update for 01/09/2024: JEF, AB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 09, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) were 1.6% lower, and the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) were up 1.4%.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) was nearly 3% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, down from $0.57 a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.22.

AllianceBernstein (AB) said it appointed Jackie Marks as chief financial officer, starting March 1. AllianceBernstein was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JEF
AB
XLF
FAS
FAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.