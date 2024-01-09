Financial Sector Update for 01/09/2024: JEF, AB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) were 1.6% lower, and the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) were up 1.4%.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) was nearly 3% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, down from $0.57 a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.22.

AllianceBernstein (AB) said it appointed Jackie Marks as chief financial officer, starting March 1. AllianceBernstein was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

