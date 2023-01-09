Financial Sector Update for 01/09/2023: VICI,BX,DCT,PAYA,NVEI,NVEI.TO,GS

Financial stocks eased considerably late Monday with the NYSE Financial Index hanging on for a 0.2% gain while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was slipping 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was little changed.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.7% to $17,252, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 5.2 basis points to 3.517%.

In company news, VICI Properties (VICI) rose 0.5% on Monday after the real estate investment trust said it completed the purchase of the 49.9% stake of a joint venture that owns MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay Resort it didn't already own from a Blackstone (BX) affiliate. VICI said the properties will generate around $310 million in rent during the 12 months beginning March 1 and are leased for nearly 27 years. Blackstone shares were 1.8% higher.

Goldman Sachs (GS) gained 1.2% amid multiple media reports it will eliminate up to 3,200 positions beginning on Wednesday after a period of extended hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the jobs on the chopping block reportedly will come from Goldman's investment banking division and its struggling consumer business, with two sources telling Reuters that CEO David Solomon sent out a year-end voice memo warning of headcount reductions starting in mid-January.

Paya Holdings (PAYA) rose 24% after the payments processor agreed to a $1.3 billion takeover bid from Nuvei (NVEI), with the latter offering $9.75 per share in cash. Nuvei shares were 3.4% higher in US trade.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) surged almost 47% after the insurance software firm Monday agreed to a $2.6 billion private-equity buyout offer from Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the deal, Duck Creek has until Feb. 7 to entertain competing takeover offers to Vista's $19-per-share cash bid.

