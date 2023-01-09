Financial Sector Update for 01/09/2023: DCT, PAYA, NVEI, NVEI.TO, GS

Financial stocks were higher in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead by 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) both were advancing 0.7%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.6% to $17,364, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 3.9 basis points to 3.53%.

In company news, Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) rallied Monday, climbing nearly 47%, after the insurance software firm Monday agreed to a $2.60 billion private-equity buyout offer from Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the deal, Duck Creek has until Feb. 7 to entertain competing takeover offers to Vista's $19-per-share cash bid.

Paya Holdings (PAYA) rose more than 24% after the payments processor agreed to a $1.30 billion takeover bid from Nuvei (NVEI), with the latter offering $9.75 per share in cash. Nuvei shares were down 5.1% in US trade.

Goldman Sachs (GS) gained 1.9% amid multiple media reports it will eliminate up to 3,200 positions beginning on Wednesday. Many of the jobs to be cut will reportedly come from the company's investment banking division, with sources telling Reuters that Goldman CEO sent a year-end voice memo warning of headcount reductions starting in mid-January.

