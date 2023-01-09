Financial Sector Update for 01/09/2023: CS, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was more than 1% lower.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is in advanced talks to acquire advisory firm M. Klein & Company, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources. Credit Suisse was recently up more than 2%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) will start cutting about 3,200 jobs from Wednesday, according to multiple media reports. Goldman Sachs was marginally higher in recent premarket activity.

