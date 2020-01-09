Financial Sector Update for 01/09/2020: VOYA,AIG,PFG,PRU,JEF,BPOP,NTRS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.27%

BAC +0.06%

WFC -0.29%

C +0.79%

USB -0.16%

Financial stocks maintained their perch in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead over 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Voya Financial (VOYA) rose more than 5% after sources told the Financial Times the investment manager still was open to a potential buyout despite talks with several suitors last year failing to yield a deal. American International Group (AIG), Principal Financial Group (PFG) and Prudential Financial (PRU) were among the companies talking with Voya, which remains open to reviving discussions, the sources said.

In other sector news:

(+) Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) climbed nearly 4% after the company late Wednesday reported Q4 net income of $0.62 per share, reversing a $0.06 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.47 per share. Revenue totaled $1.12 billion during the three months ended Nov. 30, also exceeding the $855.1 million Street view. It also raised its quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.15 per share.

(+) Popular (BPOP) was ahead 2.4% after the Puerto Rican bank company Thursday raised its quarterly dividend bto $0.40 per share beginning in Q2, subject to board approval. Popular also said it completed its $250 million accelerated stock buyback program on Dec. 12, repurchasing around 4.7 million shares, and authorized the accelerated repurchase of up to $500 million of its shares in 2020.

(+) Northern Trust (NTRS) turned positive this afternoon, rising more than 1% to reverse a narrow decline earlier Thursday that followed a Buckingham downgrade to neutral from buy but also increased its price target for the company's stock by $3 to $115 a share.

