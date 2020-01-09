Financial Sector Update for 01/09/2020: JEF,BPOP,NTRS

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing almost 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead nearly 0.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) climbed more than 4% after the company late Wednesday reported Q4 net income of $0.62 per share, reversing a $0.06 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.47 per share. Revenue totaled $1.12 billion during the three months ended Nov. 30, also exceeding the $855.1 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Popular (BPOP) was ahead almost 4% after the Puerto Rican bank company Thursday raised its quarterly dividend bto $0.40 per share beginning in Q2, subject to board approval. Popular also said it completed its $250 million accelerated stock buyback program on Dec. 12, repurchasing around 4.7 million shares, and authorized the accelerated repurchase of up to $500 million of its shares in 2020.

(+) Northern Trust (NTRS) turned positive this afternoon, rising more than 1% to reverse a narrow decline earlier Thursday made after Buckingham downgraded stock to neutral from buy previously but increased its price target for Northern Trust by $3 to $115 a share.

