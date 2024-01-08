Financial Sector Update for 01/08/2024: KKR, EFX, CLSK, BFH

Financial stocks were rising in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 6.9% to $46,915, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 2.7 basis points to 4.02%.

In corporate news, KKR (KKR) plans to formally inform the EU's antitrust authorities of its proposed buyout of Telecom Italia's fixed access network, Reuters reported Monday. KKR shares rose 1%.

Equifax (EFX) shares jumped 4.1% after BofA Securities upgraded the stock to buy from underperform and raised its price target to $300 from $164.

CleanSpark (CLSK) shares gained 5% after it said Monday that it signed an agreement to buy 60,000 units of Bitmain S21 miners for $193.2 million.

Bread Financial (BFH) said Monday it plans to offer $200 million of its 9.75% senior notes due 2029, which will be in addition to the $600 million of such notes issued on Dec. 22. Its shares added 2.9%.

