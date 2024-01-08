Financial Sector Update for 01/08/2024: CLSK, BFH

Financial stocks were mixed in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slightly higher and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 4.8% to $45,970, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6 basis points to 3.98%.

In corporate news, CleanSpark (CLSK) shares gained 5.7% after it said Monday that it signed an agreement to buy 60,000 units of Bitmain S21 miners for $193.2 million.

Bread Financial (BFH) said Monday it plans to offer $200 million of its 9.75% senior notes due 2029, which will be in addition to the $600 million of such notes issued on Dec. 22. Its shares added 3.2%.

