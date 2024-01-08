Financial Sector Update for 01/08/2024: AJG, CBOE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were mixed premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) marginally lower.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) were 0.1% higher and the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) were 0.4% lower.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) was 0.1% higher after saying it acquired insurance broker Koberich Financial Lines for undisclosed terms.

The CBOE Volatility Index surged 4% to 13.88 pre-bell Monday. Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) was up more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.