Financial Sector Update for 01/08/2021: HBNC,CADE,BPOP,IIPR

Financial stocks were ending slightly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.8%.

In company news, Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) dropped 3.1% after late Thursday filing a registration statement for the potential sale from time to time of up to $250 million of its common and preferred shares, warrants, purchase contracts and debt securities. Any net proceeds from future offerings will be used for general corporate purposes, unless otherwise specified.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) was up 0.1% this afternoon, easing from a prior 1.2% gain, after Friday saying it expects to report between $165 million to $175 million in pre-tax incremental hedge revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 and resulting from a "LIBOR hedge determined to be partially ineffective under hedge accounting."

