Financial Sector Update for 01/08/2021: CADE,BPOP,IIPR

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.8%.

In company news, Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) was down 2.6%, reversing a prior 1.2% gain, after Friday saying it expects to report between $165 million to $175 million in pre-tax incremental hedge revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 resulting from a "LIBOR hedge determined to be partially ineffective under hedge accounting." The company also said it was expecting $20 million and $25 million in Q4 net charge-offs and less than $10 million in provisions for loan losses during the quarter.

Popular (BPOP) also has turned fractionally lower, giving back a nearly 1% gain earlier Friday that followed a UBS upgrade of the Puerto Rican bank holding company to buy from neutral and a $39 increase in the price target for the company's shares to $79 each.

To the upside, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) still was 0.4% higher after the real estate investment trust Friday said it signed a long-term lease with Holistic Industries for its property located in Los Angeles. Innovative Industrial also said it will reimburse Holistic for up to $11 million in renovation costs, increasing its total potential investment in the property to $24 million. Other financial details were not disclosed.

