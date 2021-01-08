Banking
Financial Sector Update for 01/08/2021: CADE, BX, CS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.19% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.70% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.81%.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) was gaining more than 5% after saying it currently expects $165 million to $175 million of pre-tax incremental hedge revenue will be recognized in Q4.

Blackstone Group's (BX) approach to purchase Signature Aviation for $4.29 billion has received the support of Bill Gates, whose investment company is the biggest shareholder in the British private-jet servicing company, according to media reports. Blackstone was slightly higher in recent trading.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was more than 2% lower after saying it expects to report a net loss in Q4, with the Swiss lender expecting to raise its provisions by an additional $850 million for a long-standing civil legal dispute with bond insurer MBIA over US residential mortgage-backed securities.

