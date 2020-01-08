Financial Sector Update for 01/08/2020: TW, PLMR, FFBW, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.03%

BAC: +0.06%

WFC: -0.01%

C: +0.05%

USB: +0.04%

Leading financial stocks were narrowly mixed pre-bell Wednesday.

In other sector news:

(=) Tradeweb Markets (TW) was down nearly 3% as it reported an average daily volume of $652 billion in December, which is a 5.9% increase from the same month last year.

(=) Palomar Holdings (PLMR) was flat after saying it is selling 750,000 shares while some shareholders, including Genstar Capital, are selling 4.25 million shares in the underwritten public offering through book-runners that include Barclays Capital, JPMorgan and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Genstar also sets aside 750,000 shares to cover over-allotments.

(=) FFBW (FFBW) was unchanged as its shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of its plans to convert the mutual holding company to a stock corporation, with all but 6,697 of the nearly 5.24 million shares cast at a special meeting Jan. 6 supporting the proposal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.