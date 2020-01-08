Financial Sector Update for 01/08/2020: PLMR,FFBW,NYMT,LEN

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.04%

BAC +1.33%

WFC +1.12%

C +1.38%

USB +0.45%

Financial stocks were helping lead an apparent relief rally on Wall Street Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index rising almost 0.8% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing more than 1.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead over 1.0% supported by homebuilder Lennar (LNR) reported a higher-than-expected 16% increase in Q4 home deliveries compared with year-ago levels.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Palomar Holdings (PLMR) rose just over 1% after the property and casualty insurer said it would sell 750,000 shares as part of a broader public offering of 4.25 million shares by Genstar Capital and other institutional investors. Genstar could sell up to 750,000 additional shares to cover potential over-allotments.

In other sector news:

(-) FFBW (FFBW) was fractionally lower after saying its shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of plans to convert the mutual holding company to a stock corporation, with all but 6,697 of the nearly 5.24 million shares cast at a special meeting Jan. 6 supporting the proposal.

(-) New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) fell almost 1% after the real estate investment trust late Tuesday priced a $182.7 million public offering of 30 million common shares at $6.09 each, or about 2.4% under its last closing price. Net proceeds will fund general business purposes, including buying single-family residential and multi-family credit securities.

