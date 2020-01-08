Financial Sector Update for 01/08/2020: FISV,PLMR,FFBW,NYMT,LEN

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.22%

BAC +1.59%

WFC +0.83%

C +1.48%

USB +0.30%

Financial stocks added to their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising almost 0.9% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing more than 1.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was nearly 1.3% higher, supported by homebuilder Lennar (LNR) reporting a higher-than-expected 16% increase in Q4 home deliveries over year-ago levels.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Fiserv (FISV) was fractionally higher after the financial technologies company Wednesday said that two credit unions in Wisconsin have selected the company's DNA system as their new core account processing platform. The Verge credit union also was deploying other Fiserv products as part of its deal while the Landmark Credit Union was expanding its relationship in the company with its addition of the DNA platform.

In other sector news:

(+) Palomar Holdings (PLMR) rose over 2% after the property and casualty insurer said it would sell 750,000 shares as part of a broader public offering of 4.25 million shares by Genstar Capital and other institutional investors. Genstar could sell up to 750,000 additional shares to cover potential over-allotments.

(-) FFBW (FFBW) was little changed in late trade, trimming a narrow decline earlier Wednesday after saying its shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of plans to convert the mutual holding company to a stock corporation, with all but 6,697 of the nearly 5.24 million shares cast at a special meeting Jan. 6 supporting the proposal.

(-) New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) fell 1% after the real estate investment trust late Tuesday priced a $182.7 million public offering of 30 million common shares at $6.09 each, or about 2.4% under its last closing price. Net proceeds will fund general business purposes, including buying single-family residential and multi-family credit securities.

