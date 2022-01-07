Financial Sector Update for 01/07/2022: GREE, AEG, XP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.29%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1.2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.41%.

Aegon (AEG) was gaining more than 1% after saying it will repurchase 50 million euros ($56.6 million) of common shares to meet its obligations resulting from the share-based compensation plans of 2021 and 2022 for senior management.

XP Inc. (XP) was almost 2% higher after saying it agreed to merge up to 100% of Banco Modal by one of its subsidiaries in a corporate reorganization transaction.

Greenidge Generation Holdings (GREE) said it produced 609 bitcoins in Q4, up 168% from a year ago. Greenidge was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

