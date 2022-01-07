Financial Sector Update for 01/07/2022: C,Z,ZG,AHH

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 3.0% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down just 0.1%.

Bitcoin was 3.1% lower at $41,785 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 3.4 basis points higher at 1.767%.

In company news, Citigroup (C) rose 2% following reports the bank has told employees it will suspend without pay anyone who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 14 and fire workers who are not in compliance with its vaccine mandate by the end of January, according to Bloomberg.

Zillow Group (Z) was slipping 0.1% after the digital real estate company named Jenny Arden, who has previously worked at Nike (NKE), Lyft (LYFT) and Airbnb (ABNB), to the newly created post of chief design officer.

Amanda Hoffler Properties (AHH) fell 3.7% after the real estate investment trust priced a $51.6 million public offering of 3.5 million shares.

