Financial Sector Update for 01/07/2022: CWK,C,Z,ZG,AHH

Financial stocks were backing away from their earlier gains late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.8% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin was 3.4% lower at $41,7975 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 3.8 basis points higher at 1.771%.

In company news, Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) slid 1.1% on Friday after the commercial real estate services company announced its purchase of assets of North by Northwest Consulting. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Zillow Group (Z) was slipping 0.5% after the digital real estate company named Jenny Arden, who has previously worked at Nike (NKE), Lyft (LYFT) and Airbnb (ABNB), to the newly created position of chief design officer.

Amanda Hoffler Properties (AHH) fell 4% after the real estate investment trust priced a $51.6 million public offering of 3.5 million shares.

To the upside, Citigroup (C) rose 1.5% following reports the bank has told employees it will suspend without pay workers who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 by next Friday, Jan. 14, and fire anyone not in compliance with its vaccine mandate by Jan. 31, according to Bloomberg.

