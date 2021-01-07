Financial Sector Update for 01/07/2021: IPOE,USB,PYPL

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.7%.

In company news, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings (IPOE) surged over 49% after the blank check company agreed to merge with privately held Social Finance, creating a publicly traded financial services company valued at $8.65 billion. The business combination will be supported by a $1.2 billion PIPE transaction priced at $10 per share led by Social Capital CEO and founder Chamath Palihapitiya .

US Bancorp (USB) advanced 2.3% after announcing plans to acquire the debt servicing and securities custody services client portfolio from MUFG Union Bank (MUFG), adding about $320 million in assets under management and around 600 client relationships. Financial terms were not disclosed.

PayPal's (PYPL) climbed 3.3% after Taxbit said Paypal's venture capital arm participated in a new investment round for the cryptocurrency tax automation software firm. Specific investment details were not disclosed.

