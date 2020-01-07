Financial Sector Update for 01/07/2020: BCOR, GS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.31%

BAC: -0.29%

WFC: +0.19%

C: -0.01%

USB: Flat

Most financial giants were declining pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Blucora (BCOR), which was more than 4% lower after unveiling plans to acquire HK Financial Services in a deal structured as a stock purchase with a price of $160 million. The company also said Davinder Athwal is stepping down as its CFO, effective Jan. 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Goldman Sachs (GS) was slightly gaining after saying it will report future earnings under newly named segments, effective with Q4 results due on Jan. 15.

(-) Citigroup's (C) Institutional Clients Group is looking to hire 2,500 coders and data scientists this year as electronic trade orders increase, Bloomberg News reported. Citigroup was marginally slipping in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.