Financial Sector Update for 01/06/2023: XLF, FAS, FAZ, GOOD, AEG, DAVE

Financial stocks were gaining in Friday premarket activity, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) rising about 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was climbing 3%, while bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 2%.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) was climbing 0.9%, as it collected 100% of the rent due during the final three months of 2022, with the real estate investment trust completing property transactions during its Q4 that produced a net drop of slightly more than 12,800 square feet from the previous quarter.

Aegon NV (AEG) ticked up 0.6% after announcing that it will repurchase common shares for 42.5 million euros ($44.6 million).

Dave (DAVE) was slipping 0.3% as its board approved a 1-for-32 reverse stock split of its class A and class V common stock.

