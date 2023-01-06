Financial Sector Update for 01/06/2023: VOYA,DCT,AEG,DAVE

Financial stocks were mostly finishing with large gains late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was advancing 3.0%.

Bitcoin was gaining 0.6% to $16,951. The yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 15.6 basis points to 3.564% after data Friday showed employers added more jobs during December than expected but wage growth also slowed at a faster pace than forecast last month, stoking hopes for a less hawkish Federal Reserve in 2023.

In company news, Voya Financial (VOYA) gained 5% after a JPMorgan upgrade of the asset manager to overweight from neutral previously coupled with a $2 increase in its price target for Voya shares to $77.

Aegon (AEG) rose 3.3% after the Dutch insurance and asset manager Friday disclosed plans to buy back 42.5 million euros ($44.6 million) of its common stock starting Monday and running through the end of the month to re-acquire the shares needed for its upcoming stock awards to senior management.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) jumped out to a more than 15% advance on Friday after the insurance software-as-a-service company overnight reported a surprise Q1 profit and revenue exceeding Wall Street estimate and it also raised its fiscal 2023 forecasts. Excluding one-time items, Duck Creek earned $0.02 per share during the three months ended Nov. 30, topping the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a break-even Q1, while revenue grew 10% year-over-year to $80.6 million, also beating the $76.6 million analyst mean.

To the downside, Dave (DAVE) declined over 10% after the short-term consumer lender began trading Friday on a split-adjusted basis following a 1-for-32 reverse stock split of its class A and class V common stock overnight. The reverse split had the effect of raising Dave's per-share price over $9 - well above the $1 minimum needed to avoid a potential delisting from the Nasdaq Global Market exchange.

