Financial Sector Update for 01/06/2022: WFC, CBOE, OXLC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 3%.

Wells Fargo (WFC) Chief Risk Officer Amanda Norton will retire from the bank at the end of June, multiple media outlets reported, citing a memo by CEO Charlie Scharff to staff. Wells Fargo was recently up more than 1%.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) was slightly advancing after it reported that average daily volume for multiply-listed options increased 8.1% in December to about 9.9 million contracts from a year earlier.

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) was marginally advancing after it priced a public offering of $87 million of 5.00% unsecured notes due 2027.

