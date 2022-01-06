Financial Sector Update for 01/06/2022: VINP,FNF,KRNY

Financial stocks were advancing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.0% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) up 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was rising 0.4%.

Bitcoin was 6.7% lower at $43,087 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 3.0 basis points higher/lower at 1.735%.

In company news, Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) climbed 2% after the asset manager announced plans to buy the Porto Pontal container terminal in Brazil for an undisclosed amount. Vinci said it expects to invest up to 3 billion Brazilian real ($525.4 million) to reach a capacity of 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units when the facility is fully developed.

Fidelity National Financial (FNF) rose 1.7% after the insurance company late Wednesday promoted company president Mike Nolan to be its CEO, effective Feb. 1. He succeeds Randy Quirk, who is becoming executive vice-chairman on the Fidelity board of directors.

Kearny Financial (KRNY) slipped 1.3% after a Piper Sandler downgrade of the bank holding company to neutral from overweight.

