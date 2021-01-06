Financial Sector Update for 01/06/2021: TFC,ATIF,BAC,FICO

Financial stocks surged Wednesday after electoral votes in Georgia appear to have swung control of the US Senate to Democrats, portending increased spending to support the US economy under the COVID-19 pandemic. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index rising 3.05% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 4.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Truist Financial (TFC) rose 5.2% after Wednesday saying it sold its institutional 401(k) investment advisory services business to OneDigital Investment Advisors and also announcing separate sales of portions of its institutional 401(k) recordkeeping businesses to Ascensus and Empower Retirement, respectively. Financial terms from all three transactions were not disclosed.

ATIF Holdings (ATIF) raced over 9% higher after the Chinese business consulting and media services company Wednesday disclosed plans to relaunch as an asset management company as its main business during the first three months of 2021. The company also is relocated its headquarters to California and will provide investment custody and media services in addition to the new asset management business.

Bank of America (BAC) climbed 5.9% after Daiwa Securities Wednesday resumed coverage of the financial giant with a neutral stock rating and a $31 price target.

Fair Issac (FICO) slipped about 1.6% after saying Turkish private bank Yapi Kredi selected its Decision Central platform to manage its analytics models, asset governance and regulatory compliance. Financial terms were not disclosed.

