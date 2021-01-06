Banking
CG

Financial Sector Update for 01/06/2021: CG, ASB, MKTX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 3%.

Carlyle Group (CG) said it plans to acquire Japanese X-ray equipment maker Rigaku for an undisclosed sum. Carlyle Group was slipping past 1% in recent trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) was advancing by more than 1% after saying it agreed to sell its wealth management subsidiary Whitnell & Co. to Rockefeller Capital Management and then form a partnership with Rockefeller.

MarketAxess (MKTX) was unchanged after it reported a trading volume of $472.3 billion in December, consisting of $203.5 billion in credit volume and $268.7 billion in rates volume.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG ASB MKTX XLF FAS

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular