Financial Sector Update for 01/06/2021: CG, ASB, MKTX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 3%.

Carlyle Group (CG) said it plans to acquire Japanese X-ray equipment maker Rigaku for an undisclosed sum. Carlyle Group was slipping past 1% in recent trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) was advancing by more than 1% after saying it agreed to sell its wealth management subsidiary Whitnell & Co. to Rockefeller Capital Management and then form a partnership with Rockefeller.

MarketAxess (MKTX) was unchanged after it reported a trading volume of $472.3 billion in December, consisting of $203.5 billion in credit volume and $268.7 billion in rates volume.

