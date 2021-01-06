Financial Sector Update for 01/06/2021: ATIF,BAC,FICO

Financial stocks were advancing ahead of the release of minutes from the last Federal Open Markets Committee meeting at 2 pm ET, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 3.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 4.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.9%.

In company news, ATIF Holdings (ATIF) raced over 12% higher after the Chinese business consulting and media services company Wednesday disclosed plans to relaunch as an asset management company as its main business during the first three months of 2021. The company also is relocated its headquarters to California and will provide investment custody and media services in addition to the new asset management business.

Bank of America (BAC) climbed 7.7% after Daiwa Securities Wednesday resumed coverage of the financial giant with a neutral stock rating and a $31 price target.

Fair Issac (FICO) slipped about 1.2% after saying Turkish private bank Yapi Kredi selected its Decision Central platform to manage its analytics models, asset governance and regulatory compliance. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.