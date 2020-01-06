Financial Sector Update for 01/06/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, FLIC, LYG, NODK

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.97%

BAC: -1.00%

WFC: -0.90%

C: -1.09%

USB: -1.73%

The leading financial stocks were down before markets open on Monday.

In other sector news:

(-) Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) retreated almost 1% after announcing its plans to invest about 18 billion pounds sterling ($23.6 billion) in 2020 to support businesses in the UK.

(=) Meanwhile, The First of Long Island (FLIC) was flat after announcing that it has promoted Jay McConie to chief financial officer of the company and its unit, First National Bank of Long Island.

(=) NI Holdings (NODK) was also flat during pre-bell Monday. The company recently closed its acquisition of the Westminster American Insurance Company, issuing $40 million in cash to its private shareholders.

