Financial Sector Update for 01/06/2020: HCFT,FLIC,ACGL

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.41%

BAC -0.10%

WFC -0.62%

C -0.40%

USB -1.47%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding around 0.3% lower while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 almost were falling over 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) rose nearly 2% after Monday saying its independent directors terminated the company's existing management contract with Hunt Investment Management by mutual agreement and approved a new deal with OREC Investment Management. OREC also purchased nearly 1.25 million Hunt shares at $4.61 apiece, representing a 43% premium over the stock's closing price on Jan. 2 and generating $5.75 million in new investment capital for the real estate investment trust.

In other sector news:

(+) Arch Capital Group (ACGL) was fractionally higher after Wells Fargo Monday raised its investment rating for the insurance products company to overweight from equal weight previously and also assigned a $48 price target for its stock.

(-) The First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) declined almost 2% Monday afternoon. The bank holding company said it has promoted Jay McConie to chief financial officer.

