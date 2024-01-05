Financial Sector Update for 01/05/2024: STNE, KNSL, DAVE

Financial stocks advanced in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index added 0.5%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 1.5% to $43,577, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 5 basis points to 4.04%.

In economic news, nonfarm payrolls rose 216,000 in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. The consensus was for a 175,000 gain in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. The data showed unemployment steady at 3.7% compared with the 3.8% consensus.

Separately, new orders for US factory goods jumped 2.6% in November versus the 2.4% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, StoneCo (STNE) shares gained 3.2% after it got a license from Brazil's central bank to organize as a credit, financing and investment company.

Dave (DAVE) shares rose 0.8% after the company said Friday it agreed to repurchase a $100 million convertible promissory note from FTX Ventures for a discounted price of $71 million.

Kinsale Capital (KNSL) said that it will implement a string of board and management changes starting March 1, including Chief Executive Michael Kehoe's appointment as board chairman. Its shares added 0.4%.

