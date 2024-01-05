News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 01/05/2024: CBOE, CG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 05, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

January 05, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.4%.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) said the average daily trading volume of its index options contracts reached nearly 4 million in December, up from 3.2 million a year earlier. Cboe Global Markets was up past 3% in premarket.

Carlyle Group-backed (CG) Acentra Health said it acquired EAP Consultants, also known as Espyr, which provides workplace mental health and wellbeing programs. Carlyle Group was declining nearly 3% in recent premarket activity.

