Banking
SI

Financial Sector Update for 01/05/2023: SI, HOOD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 05, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.61%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 2% higher.

Silvergate Capital (SI) said its total deposits from digital asset customers dropped to $3.8 billion at Dec. 31, compared with $11.9 billion at Sept. 30. Silvergate Capital was retreating by over 40% recently.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) shares worth hundreds of millions of dollars are being seized by the US government as part of the fraud case against the founder of the failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, Bloomberg reported, citing lawyers in court. Robinhood Markets was recently down more than 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SI
HOOD
XLF
FAS
FAZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.