Financial Sector Update for 01/05/2023: SI, HOOD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.61%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 2% higher.

Silvergate Capital (SI) said its total deposits from digital asset customers dropped to $3.8 billion at Dec. 31, compared with $11.9 billion at Sept. 30. Silvergate Capital was retreating by over 40% recently.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) shares worth hundreds of millions of dollars are being seized by the US government as part of the fraud case against the founder of the failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, Bloomberg reported, citing lawyers in court. Robinhood Markets was recently down more than 2%.

