Financial Sector Update for 01/05/2023: SI, CACC, COIN, TW

Financial stocks retreated in late Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.9% although the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 2.7%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.1% to $16,856, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.1 basis points to 3.72%.

In company news, Silvergate Capital (SI) sankThursday, falling as much as 49% to touch a 33-month low, after the digital currencies and infrastructure company said it will eliminate roughly 40% of its workforce following a steep drop in customer deposits during the final three months of 2022.

Credit Acceptance (CACC) was sinking 7.5%, adding to a nearly 12% slide during the prior session, after overnight saying in a regulatory filing it would "vigorously" fight allegations by the New York's attorney general and the Consumer Financial Protection Burea it used deceptive and abusive tactics to entice lower-income consumers into high-interest car loans they cannot afford.

Coinbase Global (COIN) dropped more than 10% after a Cowen downgrade of the cryptocurrency trading platform to market perform from outperform previously.

Tradeweb Markets (TW) fell 0.5% after the electronic markets company Thursday said Q4 average daily trading volume fell 4.1% compared with year-ago levels, dropping to $1.07 trillion per day during the final three months of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.