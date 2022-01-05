Financial Sector Update for 01/05/2022: DB, CG, HSBC

Financial stocks rose during premarket trading on Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) climbed 1.2%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.9%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) rose 2%. The German lender is in talks with the wealth management unit of Postal Savings Bank of China on the creation of a new wealth management joint venture, according to a report from Caixin Global.

In other news, HSBC Holdings (HSBC) slipped 0.3% on plans to submit an offer to acquire a 39% stake in HSBC Qianhai Securities, its Chinese securities brokerage joint venture, Reuters reported.

Carlyle Group (CG) has acquired a 10% interest in logistics company Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd. worth about 611 billion won ($510 million), Reuters reported. Shares of the buyout firm were inactive recently.

