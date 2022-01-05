Financial Sector Update for 01/05/2022: CWK,TW,EEFT

Financial stocks were narrowly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was sinking 2%.

Bitcoin was 1.3% lower at $46,192 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.3 basis points higher at 1.681%.

In company news, Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) fell 1.3% after the real estate services company said it acquired the operations of Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors, including its offices in Bakersfield, Fresno and Santa Clarita in central California and in Boise, Idaho. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Tradeweb Markets (TW) declined 2.4%, reversing an nearly 3% spike soon after Wednesday's opening bell, after the electronic securities marketplace reported an average of $915.90 billion in daily trading volume during December, up 9.8% from year-ago levels.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) rose 2.1% after William Blair began coverage of the payments processor with an outperform rating.

