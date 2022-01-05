Financial Sector Update for 01/05/2022: BTCS,CWK,TW,EEFT

Financial stocks turned sharply lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was declining 2.9%.

Bitcoin was 1.3% lower at $46,192 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 3.7 basis points higher at 1.705%.

In company news, BTCS (BTCS) rallied more than 42% on Wednesday after the blockchain technology company said its investors will have the choice of receiving its upcoming $0.05 per share dividend either in cash or an equivalent amount in bitcoin, becoming the first Nasdaq-listed company to use a digital currency to pay its dividend.

Among decliners, Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) fell 0.5% after William Blair began coverage of the payments processor with an outperform rating.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) slid 3.3% after the real estate services company said it acquired the operations of Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors, including its offices in Bakersfield, Fresno and Santa Clarita in central California and in Boise, Idaho. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Tradeweb Markets (TW) dropped 3.4%, reversing a nearly 3% spike soon after Wednesday's opening bell that followed the electronic securities marketplace saying it averaged $915.90 billion in daily trading volume during December, up 9.8% over year-ago levels.

