Banking
UBS

Financial Sector Update for 01/05/2021: UBS, ATH, NMFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were trading lower premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.21%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1.4% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 1%.

UBS (UBS) was gaining over 1% in value after saying it plans to redeem all of its outstanding tier two subordinated notes due 2026 totaling EUR2 billion ($2.46 billion) on Feb. 12.

Athene Holding (ATH) has registered for a shelf offering of various securities, including class A common shares and debt securities, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Athene Holding was down 0.45% in recent trading.

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) was slipping past 3% after saying it has extended a program to buy back up to $50 million of its shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBS ATH NMFC XLF FAS

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular