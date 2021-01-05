Financial Sector Update for 01/05/2021: UBS, ATH, NMFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading lower premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.21%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1.4% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 1%.

UBS (UBS) was gaining over 1% in value after saying it plans to redeem all of its outstanding tier two subordinated notes due 2026 totaling EUR2 billion ($2.46 billion) on Feb. 12.

Athene Holding (ATH) has registered for a shelf offering of various securities, including class A common shares and debt securities, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Athene Holding was down 0.45% in recent trading.

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) was slipping past 3% after saying it has extended a program to buy back up to $50 million of its shares.

