Financial Sector Update for 01/05/2021: ICE,BPFH,SIVB,AJG,MMC

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.2%.

In company news, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was hanging on a narrow gain late Tuesday after earlier saying fixed-income portfolio trading volumes more than doubled during its just-completed Q4 compared with the previous quarter, with US-based notional activity rising to a best-ever $1.9 billion during the three months ended Dec. 31. Portfolio trading now makes up almost 5% of its total bond market trading volumes, the global exchange and clearinghouse said.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) fell almost 1% after announcing its purchase of retirement consultants Compass Financial Partners. Greensboro, NC-based Compass manages $14 billion in combined plan assets of over $14 billion and further integrates "health, wealth, and retirement into our total wellbeing solution for clients," Marsh & McLennan Agency President Bill Jeatran said. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Boston Private Financial Holdings (BPFH) raced almost 36% higher after the SVB Financial Group (SIVB) late Monday announced its $900 million acquisition of the parent company of Boston Private Bank & Trust. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive $2.10 in cash and 0.0228 of a SVB Financial share for each of their Boston Private shares, valuing the target company at $10.94 a share, or more than 30% above its closing price Monday night. SVB Financial shares were down nearly 1% this afternoon.

Among decliners, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) declined fractionally after the insurance and risk management firm Tuesday said it was acquiring privately held Ashton Tiffany LLC, a Phoenix-based manager of public entity risk pools. Financial terms were not disclosed but the companies said Ashton Tiffany founders John Ashton and Michael Tiffany Jr and other employees will remain at their current location and will become part of Gallagher's Risk Program Administrators unit.

