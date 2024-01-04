News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 01/04/2024: MKTX, GS, AIG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 04, 2024 — 09:14 am EST

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was almost 1% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.3%.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) said its Q4 total credit average daily trading volume was $13.1 billion, up 8.9% from a year earlier. MarketAxess Holdings was marginally lower pre-bell.

Goldman Sachs' (GS) asset management unit said it has closed its West Street Life Sciences I fund, surpassing its target with $650 million in equity commitments. Goldman Sachs was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

American International Group (AIG) was the lead insurer on a $130 million insurance policy for the Japan Airlines airplane that collided with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing two insurance industry sources. American International Group was marginally higher pre-bell.

