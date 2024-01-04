Financial Sector Update for 01/04/2024: MARA, AIG, ALL, RIOT

Financial stocks were advancing in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was fractionally higher.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 2.8% to $44,040, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 8 basis points to 3.99%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims slumped sequentially to 202,000 during the week ended Dec. 30 from an upwardly revised 220,000, compared with expectations for a drop to 216,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Private employment advanced by 164,000 in December according to ADP, above the 125,000 gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. November's job gains were revised to 101,000 from 103,000.

In corporate news, Marathon Digital (MARA) shares spiked more than 11% after the company said it produced 1,853 bitcoins in December, up 56% from November.

Riot Platforms (RIOT) rose 5.8% even after December bitcoin production fell 9% to 619 from a year earlier.

American International Group (AIG) was the lead insurer on a $130 million insurance policy for the Japan Airlines airplane that collided with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, Reuters reported on Wednesday. AIG shares rose 0.3%.

Allstate (ALL) is expected to experience stronger earnings growth in 2024 and beyond due to higher growth in the personal auto sector and lower underwriting losses, Morgan Stanley said. The investment firm upgraded Allstate to overweight from equal-weight and increased its price target to $171 from $117. Allstate shares gained 2%.

