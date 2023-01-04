Financial Sector Update for 01/04/2023: COIN,CLSK,AJG

Financial stocks were sharply higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was ahead 3.0%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.7% to $16,915, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 6.5 basis points to 3.728% ahead of the 2 pm ET release of minutes from the Dec. 13-14 Federal Open Markets Committee meeting.

In company news, Coinbase (COIN) surged over 14% after the cryptocurrency-trading platform company agreed to pay a $50 million fine to settle allegations it broke state banking laws and other rules that left it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct," including potential fraud, money laundering, child abuse and narcotics trafficking." The company also agreed to spend another $50 million over the next two years on compliance initiatives.

CleanSpark (CLSK) rose 9.5% on Wednesday. The cryptocurrency company said it mined 464 bitcoins during December, down more than 13% from its bitcoin productions the previous month, while its holdings dropped to 228 bitcoin last month compared with 281 in November, representing a nearly 19% month-over-month decline.

Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) gained 1.6% after the insurance broker Wednesday said it acquired privately held Corporate Insurance Analysts, which operates as either the MGC Group or the Agents Association of FB Companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.