Financial Sector Update for 01/04/2023: CB, BRKL, PCSB, CSWC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.70%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% lower.

Chubb (CB) said it has set up a new global climate business unit to provide insurance products and services to businesses that develop or employ new technologies and processes to lower their dependence on carbon. Chubb was down almost 1% recently.

Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) was marginally advancing after saying it has completed its acquisition of PCSB Financial (PCSB).

Capital Southwest (CSWC) was slightly higher after saying it obtained nearly $175 million in available funding during the final three months of 2022, including $104.3 million in gross equity proceeds from the sale of its common stock.

