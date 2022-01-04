Financial Sector Update for 01/04/2022: SIEB, MARA, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.91%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down over 2%.

Siebert Financial (SIEB) was rallying past 4% after saying it has closed on the acquisition of an office building in Miami Beach, Florida.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was advancing more than 3% after saying it produced approximately 3,197 self-mined bitcoin in fiscal year 2021, an 846% increase from the previous year.

Blackstone (BX) priced its senior notes offering of $500 million of 2.550% senior notes due 2031 and $1 billion of 3.200% senior notes due 2052 of its indirect subsidiary, Blackstone Holdings Finance. Blackstone was slightly higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.