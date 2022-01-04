Banking
Financial Sector Update for 01/04/2022: SIEB, MARA, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.91%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down over 2%.

Siebert Financial (SIEB) was rallying past 4% after saying it has closed on the acquisition of an office building in Miami Beach, Florida.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was advancing more than 3% after saying it produced approximately 3,197 self-mined bitcoin in fiscal year 2021, an 846% increase from the previous year.

Blackstone (BX) priced its senior notes offering of $500 million of 2.550% senior notes due 2031 and $1 billion of 3.200% senior notes due 2052 of its indirect subsidiary, Blackstone Holdings Finance. Blackstone was slightly higher recently.

