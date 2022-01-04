Financial Sector Update for 01/04/2022: RIOT,Y,CME

Banking
Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.0%, although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.1%.

Bitcoin was 0.1% higher at $46,670, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 4.7 basis points higher at 1.674%.

In company news, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) added 4.8% after it said it signed a non-fixed price agreement with Bitmain Technologies to acquire 18,000 Antminer model S19 XP Bitcoin mining computers for about $202.9 million. The company is expecting to take delivery of around 3,000 miners each month beginning in July and extending through the end of the year.

Alleghany (Y) rose 2.3% after the property and casualty insurance company, through its Wilbert Funeral Services subsidiary, Tuesday announced its purchase of Memorial Monuments & Vaults, which provides cemetery monuments and related services and is based in Meridian, Idaho.

CME Group (CME) was fractionally higher, climbing 0.2% in recent trading, after the securities exchange company reported a 26% increase in average daily volume during the three months ended Dec. 31 over year-ago levels to 20.5 million contracts. Interest rate trading volume was 56% higher during Q4 at 9.8 million contracts per day, and options volume grew 58% year-over-year to 3.7 million contracts.

