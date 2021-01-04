Financial Sector Update for 01/04/2021: GNW, MCO, BAM, BPY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.4%.

Genworth Financial (GNW) was plunging by more than 31% after the company and China Oceanwide Holdings Group did not extend the Dec. 31, 2020 deadline for their merger deal given the "uncertainty around the completion and timing of the remaining steps" to complete the transaction.

Moody's (MCO) was unchanged after saying it has acquired Catylist, a provider of commercial real estate (CRE) solutions for brokers.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), along with certain institutional partners, proposed to acquire all Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) partnership units that it doesn't already own at $16.50 per unit or a total value of $5.9 billion. Brookfield Asset Management was down 0.4% in recent trading.

