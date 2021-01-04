Financial Sector Update for 01/04/2021: BAM, BPY, BRO, GNW, ANTE, BAM-U.TO, BPY-UN.TO, BPYU

Financial stocks pared a portion of their Monday slide in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, still was falling 2.2%.

In company news, Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) fell 4.4% after Monday announcing plans to acquire all of the limited partnership units of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) it does not already own for $16.50 apiece, payable in cash, 0.40 of a Brookfield Asset Management class A share or 0.66 of one of its preferred units. The $5.9 billion offer represents a 15% over Thursday's closing price, with the cash payments capped at $2.95 billion and a $500 million maximum for the preferred units. Brookfield Property Manager shares were nearly 17% higher in late trade.

Brown & Brown (BRO) fell 2% after the insurance brokerage announced deals to buy privately held ADM Marketing Group and the Berry Insurance Group for undisclosed amounts. Separately, Wells Fargo Monday raised its price target for Brown & Brown shares by $6 to $51 each and reiterating its equal-weight rating for the stock.

Genworth Financial (GNW) fell nearly 27% after the Dec. 31 end date for its long-planned merger with China Oceanwide Holdings passed without an extension. The insurer said the delay resulted from COVID 19-related restrictions and issues with finalizing some of the financing terms but said it it remains open to completing the transaction "if Oceanwide completes the remaining steps."

To the upside, AirNet Technology (ANTE) was surging Monday, at one point climbing to its highest share price since May 2018 at $3.85, after the in-flight connectivity and multimedia company announced a $2.53 million investment agreement with Unistar Group Holdings, which will swap 500 cryptocurrency mining servers for nearly 2.39 million AirNet American depository shares. Under terms of the Dec. 29 transaction, Unistar gains a 19% stake in the company, with the ADS priced at a 20% discount to their average closing price over the past 20 trading days.

