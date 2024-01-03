Financial Sector Update for 01/03/2024: KKR, GS, NDAQ, CLSK

Financial stocks fell in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index declined 1.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) lost 2.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) tumbled 5.2% to $42,625, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 4 basis points to 3.91%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index rose to 47.4 in December from 46.7 in November, above expectations for 47.1 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

US job openings fell to 8.79 million in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, lower than the 8.821 million expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and down from the 8.852 million reported in October.

In corporate news, KKR-backed (KKR) BrightSpring Health Services filed to go public in the US after scraping plans for a stock sale more than a year ago. KKR shares fell 1.4%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is jockeying to help BlackRock (BLK) and Grayscale with the Bitcoin exchange-traded funds they are expected to launch soon in the US, Coindesk reported Wednesday. Goldman shares fell 1.6%.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was reportedly set to meet with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, with a spotbitcoin exchangetraded fund among topics to be discussed, according to media reports. Nasdaq dropped 1.5%.

CleanSpark (CLSK) said Wednesday it mined 720 bitcoins in December, up from 464 a year earlier. Its shares fell 2.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.