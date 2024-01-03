News & Insights

Banking
KKR

Financial Sector Update for 01/03/2024: KKR, GS, NDAQ, CLSK

January 03, 2024 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks fell in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index declined 1.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) lost 2.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) tumbled 5.2% to $42,625, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 4 basis points to 3.91%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index rose to 47.4 in December from 46.7 in November, above expectations for 47.1 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

US job openings fell to 8.79 million in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, lower than the 8.821 million expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and down from the 8.852 million reported in October.

In corporate news, KKR-backed (KKR) BrightSpring Health Services filed to go public in the US after scraping plans for a stock sale more than a year ago. KKR shares fell 1.4%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is jockeying to help BlackRock (BLK) and Grayscale with the Bitcoin exchange-traded funds they are expected to launch soon in the US, Coindesk reported Wednesday. Goldman shares fell 1.6%.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was reportedly set to meet with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, with a spotbitcoin exchangetraded fund among topics to be discussed, according to media reports. Nasdaq dropped 1.5%.

CleanSpark (CLSK) said Wednesday it mined 720 bitcoins in December, up from 464 a year earlier. Its shares fell 2.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR
GS
NDAQ
CLSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.