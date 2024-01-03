Financial Sector Update for 01/03/2024: CME, KKR, CG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently down 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.1% lower, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.3%.

CME Group (CME) said it reached a record average daily volume of 24.4 million contracts in 2023, an increase of 5% over 2022. CME Group was down more than 1% pre-bell.

KKR (KKR) said it closed a deal to acquire the remaining 37% stake in Global Atlantic Financial Group. KKR was more than 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

Carlyle Group's (CG) proposed sale of its ownership stake in an upstream oil exploration and production company in Gabon may be upended by the military junta that seized power in late August, Bloomberg reported. Carlyle Group was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

