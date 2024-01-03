Financial Sector Update for 01/03/2024: CLSK, FCNCA, CG

Financial stocks fell in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index declined 1.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) lost 1.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 4.4% to $43,005, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 2 basis points to 3.93%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index rose to 47.4 in December from 46.7 in November, above expectations for 47.1 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

US job openings fell to 8.79 million in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, lower than the 8.821 million expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and down from the 8.852 million reported in October.

In corporate news, CleanSpark (CLSK) said Wednesday it mined 720 bitcoins in December, up from 464 a year earlier. Its shares fell 1.5%.

First Citizens BancShares' (FCNCA) First Citizens Bank unit said its middle market banking business provided $16 million in financing to Raymour & Flanigan for the purchase of a New York furniture showroom. The shares were down 0.8%.

Carlyle Group's (CG) planned sale of its ownership stake in an upstream oil exploration and production company in Gabon may be upended by the military junta that seized power in late August, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Carlyle shares fell 1.8%.

